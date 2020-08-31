Updated: Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, August 31, 2020

The following death has occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John James (Jimmy) Dolan, Magurk, Leckaun, Newtownmanor, Leitrim



John James Dolan, affectionately known as Jimmy, Magurk, Leckaun, Newtownmanor, Co. Leitrim, August 30th 2020, peacefully, at home. Loving husband of Lily and dearly loved dad of Philip, John Linda and her partner Frank. Deeply regretted by his grandchildren Jamie, Isobelle and Joanna, sisters Teresa, Mary and Bedelia, sister in law Marie (Dolan) brother of the late Mattie, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home, house private to family and close friends, in accordance with the current Government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings. Removal on Tuesday to Mary Mother of God Church, Newtownmanor, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Palliative Care.

Mary Mulvihill, 8 Green Hills, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Mary Mulvihill, 8 Green Hills, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co Roscommon, on 30th of August, in St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Noel Kilkenny, Ballythomas, Gorey, Wexford / Swanlinbar, Cavan



And late of Craan, Gorey and Swalinbar, Co. Cavan. Beloved Husband of Mary and loving father of Elaine, Kerry and the late Susan. Brother of Sean, Brendan, Geraldine and Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Sam, Becky, Ellie, Katie, Henry, Emilie, Olivia and Kevin, sons-in-law Ali, Danny and Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral arriving to The Church of Our Lady of the Nativity Ballyfad on Monday 31st August for Family Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Due to the Government and HSE Guidelines 55 people will be allowed to attend the Funeral Mass and social distance Rules will apply in the Cemetery. The family very much appreciate your support and co-operation during this sad time.

Christina Mitchell (née Sproule), Abbey House, Abbeytown, Boyle, Roscommon / Clady, Tyrone

Abbey House, Boyle, County Roscommon (formerly Tullymoan Road, Clady, Strabane, County Tyrone - August 29th, 2020, Peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Martin. Sadly missed and remembered by her daughter Fiona(O'Connell), sons John and Liam, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Joan, grandchildren Ella, Hugh, Martin, Luke and Robert, brother Sam, sister Ethna, brother-in-law Johnny, sisters-in-law Nora and Agnes, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Roscommon Palliative Care Team, Mayo/Roscommon Hospice, and the night nurses from the Irish Cancer Society for the excellent care that their mother Christina received. Removal on Tuesday morning from Abbey House, Boyle via the Carrick-on-Shannon Road at 11.40 to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rathmoyle Cemetery (see map below), Funeral Procession will travel from Church grounds via Abbeytown exit, Frenchpark and Ballinagare . If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the family would like to nominate the Roscommon Palliative Care Team at Mayo/Roscommon Hospice(please use the donate link below).