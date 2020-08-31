Rain and drizzle on the way this afternoon

Starting dry and bright today, Monday, August 31. Cloud will soon increase bringing light rain and drizzle to western coasts around noon. This will very slowly edge eastwards through the day. Most eastern parts of the province will however stay dry until after dark. Highs of 16 to 18 degrees in moderate southerly winds, fresh along western coasts.

TONIGHT

Cloudy with light rain and drizzle crossing the province tonight, however rainfall totals will be small. Milder than recent nights with minimum temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees, in a light to moderate southerly breeze.