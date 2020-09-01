Cloudy start to September for the North West

Starting cloudy today, Tuesday, September 1 with patchy light rain and drizzle lingering in places until afternoon. Becoming mostly dry for a time with a few bright spells for late afternoon and evening before another band of rain reaches the west coast around nightfall. Highs of 17 to 19 degrees in a moderate southerly breeze, becoming fresh to strong on western coasts later.

TONIGHT

Heavy rain crosses the country tonight, heaviest over high ground in the west and north, but all areas will see heavy bursts at times. A mild and breezy night with lows of 13 or 14 degrees in moderate southerly winds, fresh to strong on coasts.