€2.529m allocation for Leitrim under Active Travel and Climate Change Adaptation allocations

Leitrim is set to benefit from €2,529,000 in funding announced this morning under the Climate Change Adaptation and Active Travel Measures Allocations this morning, Monday, August 31.

The following works have been allocated funding under the Active Travel Measures Allocations for 2020:

The following is the funding under the Climate Change Adaptation Allocations 2020:

Most notable under the Climate Change Allocations is €1.2m for remedial works to roads that the Dawn of Hope Bridge following the landslide earlier this year in North Leitrim.

€150,000 has also been allocated to the L7465 in Mullagh to raise the level of the road on a 1km stretch to prevent flooding.