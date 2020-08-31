Conditional planning permission granted for 35 housing units in Ballinamore
File photo
Conditional planning permission has been granted for an application to build 35 residential units at Cannaboe, Ballinamore.
The application, lodged by Remcoll 2 Limited in December last year, was given conditional approval last week.
The application includes the construction of 18 2-bedroom apartments, a further two, 2-bedroom as well as 15, 3-bedroom dwelling houses.
The units are in the form of 3, 2-storey terraced blocks.
More than 50 submissions were made on the planning application and those who made a submission now have four weeks from the date of grant of planning (August 25) to lodge an appeal to An Bord Pleanála if they wish.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on