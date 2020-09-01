National Lottery Good Causes Fund supported over 80 community projects in Leitrim in 2018 & 2019

Data revealed by the National Lottery has shown how it continues makes a big impact on towns and communities right across Ireland, including Co Leitrim. The study found that over 80 Good Causes projects were supported in Leitrim in 2018 and 2019.

Approximately 91% of revenue generated by the National Lottery goes back into the community through prize winnings, funding for Good Causes and retailer commissions.

Speaking on these figures, Nikki Gallagher, Head of Corporate Affairs at the National Lottery, said: “With an average of 13,000 people in Leitrim playing National Lottery games every week, a huge amount is raised for local community groups, projects and sports clubs each year. While it has been a challenging year for such organisations, National Lottery players are responsible for supporting thousands of organisations and groups in towns and villages across Ireland in the areas of Irish Language, Arts, Health and Wellbeing, Heritage, Rural and Community Development, Children and Youth Affairs and Sport. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 goes directly to the Good Causes Fund.”

Over 80 Good Causes projects were supported in Leitrim in 2018 and 2019, and on average, 4,000 clubs, groups and voluntary organisations are supported every year across Ireland. One such organisation which has benefitted in the past from National Lottery funding in Leitrim is Leitrim Sculpture Centre, based in Manorhamilton. Leitrim Sculpture Centre is a hot bed of creativity providing an inspiring space for traditional and contemporary sculpture techniques. The Centre has received a number of grants from the National Lottery Good Causes fund, administered by the Arts Council, which allows them to subsidise artist’s residencies or buy new equipment.