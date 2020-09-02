What has the weather in store for us on Wednesday, August 2?

Plenty of rain on the way

Today, Wednesday, September 2 will start out wet with outbreaks of heavy rain. Rain soon clearing eastwards but staying cloudy with patchy drizzle, mist and fog around hills and coasts.

TONIGHT

Further rain will spread gradually from the northwest through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with fresh south, later southwest winds, stronger on coasts.