Sunny spells and scattered showers on the way for Thursday, September 3

Today, Thursday, September 3 looks set to be a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers. A largely fine and sunny evening is expected as the showers become isolated. Highest temperatures 15 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Largely dry overnight with clear spells and just a few showers, these mainly confined to western and northwestern coastal counties. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate southwest breezes.