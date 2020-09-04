CarrickonShannon Rowing AGM this weekend

Carrick on Shannon Rowing Club extend an invite to attend their Annual General Meeting next Sunday, September 6 at 11am.



This meeting will take place via Zoom due to the current restrictions so if any member past, present or perhaps forcthe future would like to join us please send us and email to carrickrc@gmail.com



After enjoying some wonderful rowing conditions through May, June and July we have taken a well earned break for the month of August and our coaching team are currently preparing for our return to the water for September.

While the absence of competition has been disappointing it has allowed time to work on technique, enabled the whole club to work on single sculling and to enjoy rowing in a variety of mixed crews.



These past few weeks have also seen the welcome addition of some new high spec boats to our Carrick fleet.

Through the Sports Capital Programme and club match funding we have purchased a new Coxed Quad, Double Scull and two Single Sculls with Oars.

Also read:10 things you'll remember if you ever played underage GAA