Leitrim deaths - Friday, September 4, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Joe Heron, Corlough, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Joe Heron, Auckland New Zealand and formerly of Corlough, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, 30th August, suddenly. Loving husband of Margaret (O’Donnell, Roundstone, Co Galway), devoted dad of Conor, (Perth Australia), Emma & Thomas and doting grandad to Bodi Joe.

Missed by his heart broken family, wife, sons, daughter and their partners, grandson, brothers, Seamus, Mick, Francie (Sydney), Aidan and Noel. Sisters Mary (Galway, Auckland) and Geraldine (Cornyn). Many nieces and nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Private funeral service in Auckland due to restricted numbers on September 18. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pieta House would be appreciated to aid others suffering from depression.

Seamus Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Cavan

Seamus Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Co. Cavan, Wed 2nd Sept, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at College View Nursing Home, Cavan. Predeceased by his brother Brian and sister Bridie. Deeply mourned by his sisters; Maureen, Eileen, Sheila and his brother Sean. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many many friends. Due to HSE and government regulations, Seamus's funeral will be private to family and close friends only. The funeral cortège will depart from McMahon's Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, on Friday, 4th Sept, to arrive at the Church of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for 12 o'clock requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be broadcast live on Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook Page.



Evelyn Patton, Knather, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Evelyn Patton, Knather, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peaceful at North West Hospice, Sligo. Beloved Husband of late Alfred, Deeply regretted by her Daughters Felicity, Rosemary & Lesley, Sons George & James, Son In-law Alister & Daughter In-Law Natasha. Sadly missed by Sister Muriel and Sister In-Law Charmain. Grandchildren Melissa, Ross, Niall, Aodhan, Declan, Emma, Danny & James.

Reposing at her late residence. Due to Covid-19 government guidelines the house will be private to family and close friends only. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 5 in St Annes Church Ballyshannon at 2 p.m. with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would like to offer their condolences can add a message to the condolence book below.

Bernadette (Dettie) COX (née Healy), Ballyfermoyle, Keadue, Roscommon

Bernadette (Dettie) Cox (née Healy), Ballyfermoyle, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. August 31st 2020. Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her infant son Shane, sisters Vera and Marie. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughters Deirdre and Johanne, sons-in-law Seán and Adam, grandsons Cormac, Finnegan and Lorcan, sister Phyllis (Quinn), brother-in law Tom, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her wide circle of friends.Mass of Christian Burial, will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumboylan on Friday at 12 noon, followed by interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

Eveline (Peggy) Eager (née Anderson) Ballyshannon, Donegal



Eveline Eager, known as Peggy (nee Anderson), Portnason, Ballyshannon, County Donegal. Beloved wife of the late Peter Eager. Peacefully, on 1st September 2020, aged 90 years. Deeply regretted by her daughter Mary, her son Marcus, brother Robert ‘Bobby’ Anderson, her grandchildren Emma, Sarah and John, her great-grandchildren Rebecca, Ronan, Emily, Aoife, Michael, Barry, Niamh and Lila.

Funeral to arrive on Friday at St. Anne's Church, Ballyshannon, for 2pm Funeral Service with prayers of interment in the adjoining graveyard. Family home strictly private, please. Those who would like to offer their condolences but are unable to at this time can add a message to the condolence book below or through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Mary McGlynn (née O'Brien) Montys Meadows, Conna, Cork / Newtownforbes, Longford



Mary passed away peacefully (in her 92nd year) in the loving care of the staff at Conna Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John Patrick McGlynn, dear mother of Lawrence, Raymond, Kieran and Sean. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons, daughters-in-law Helen, Caroline and Christine, grandchildren Kirsty, Danny, Adam and Hannah, great-grandchildren Mason and Louis, sisters Kit and Breda, brothers Jimmy and Billy, sisters-in-law Mary Bank (Essex), Nan Quinn (Longford) and Nora O’Brien (Conna), nephews, nieces - especially Catherine, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Doreen Peyton-Johnston Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Doreen Peyton-Johnson, Buntingford, England and formerly of Lough Key, Boyle Co Roscommon.

Beloved wife of the late Theodore, peacefully, at her home in Buntingford, aged 91 years.

Interment has taken place in Buntingford.





