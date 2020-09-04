€400,000 allocated to 12 charity and community organisations

Sligo/Leitrim TD, Minister Frank Feighan has welcomed the allocation of almost €400,000 to 12 charity and community organisations in the Sligo – Leitrim Constituency by the Minister for Community and Rural Development Heather Humphreys T.D this morning (Friday, September 4).

Minister Feighan whilst welcoming the allocation from central Government said, “The Covid-19 Stability Scheme aims to provide financial support to qualifying organisations who find themselves in difficulty and have seen their fundraising and or traded income drop significantly during the emergency crisis. The Scheme focuses on supporting organisations providing vital supports and services in the charity and community areas.

The Scheme was open to community and voluntary organisations, social enterprises and charitable organisations earlier this year which were registered with the charities regulator in Ireland, were an unincorporated organisation, were providing supports and services to vulnerable individuals in Ireland on or before the 1st January 2019 and have a projected loss in traded or fundraising income of 25% or more in 2020.

He continued “this funding I am announcing today will assist a number of local organisations to better adapt to dealing with the financial difficulties as a result of Covid-19 and I want to congratulate all ten on their successful applications.

“In Co Sligo a total of €305,942 has been awarded to 6 organisations whilst in Co. Leitrim, €71,559 has been awarded to 4 organisations. In North Roscommon €7029 is being allocated and in Bundoran €12,619 is being awarded.

They successful applicants under this scheme are as follows:

Leitrim

The Organic Centre: €48,359

Feenagh Development Company: €9,506

Mohill Community Development association: €9,617

Tullaghan Development Association: €4,069

Sligo

Skreen and Dromard Community Centre: €8,749,

Lougharrow Social Project: €67,695

MS Therapy Centre Sligo: €103,333

Sligo Cancer Support Centre: €68,613

Sligo Centre for Independent Living: €53,204

St. Michael’s Cloonacool: €4,348

Donegal

Bundoran Community Development: €12,619

Roscommon

St Ronan’s Hall, Keadue: €7,029