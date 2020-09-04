Feeling stressed after work? Try out this new stress control programme

It is Friday evening, are you feeling stressed after a week of work, after getting the kids out to school or looking into the weekend?

HSE Health and Wellbeing is hosting an online, free Stress Control online programme this September. The programme, which helps participants deal with their stress and learn skills to support their mental wellbeing, is made up of six online sessions of an hour and half each. To join simply go to stresscontrol.ie to register.



This is the fourth series in the Stress Control programme. Over 10,000 Irish viewers have already participated in the programme since April. This is a free and user-friendly resource for people to access in this time of increased uncertainty, where some people may be finding they are experiencing increased levels of worry due to the impacts of COVID-19.



Speaking about the programme, Dr Christina Corbett, HSE Senior Clinical Psychologist commented, “As we all continue to deal with the everyday challenges presented to us, being able to manage anxiety and build resilience are key skills to have. This Stress Control programme contains lots of useful and practical ways to manage and cope with feelings of stress, and depression. It has also been shown to improve our mental health wellbeing.”



Programme resources are available online, are free of charge and include information booklets, relaxation and mindfulness tools to support people to find what works for them.



How to Participate:

To access the Stress Control sessions, visit http://stresscontrol.ie

Users who wish to subscribe to Stress Control’s YouTube page, (this is a free subscription) will receive notifications when a new session is available.



Additional mental health resources can be found at yourmentalhealth.ie





HSE Health & Wellbeing next Stress Control on line course will take place on the following dates:



The six sessions are 90 minutes a session and will cover different topics. Participants are encouraged to watch all sessions, but participants can join at any stage for one or more session.

Session 1: Introduction. What is stress? - Monday 07/09/2020 2pm and 8:30pm

Session 2: Controlling your body - Thursday 10/09/2020 2pm and 8:30pm

Session 3: Controlling your thoughts - Monday 14/09/2020 2pm and 8:30pm

Session 4: Controlling your actions - Thursday 17/09/2020 2pm and 8:30pm

Session 5: Controlling panicky feelings and getting a good night’s sleep - Monday 21/09/2020 2pm and 8:30pm.

Session 6: Boosting your wellbeing, tying it all together and controlling your future - Thursday 24/09/2020 2pm and 8:30pm.

Note: All sessions will be available for 48 hours after first broadcast.





