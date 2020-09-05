Bring the umbrella: Sunny spells and showes in Leitrim today

Saturday will begin with sunny spells and scattered showers. Cloudier in the afternoon and evening with showers becoming more frequent, with some areas experiencing longer spells of rain. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees, in mostly moderate westerly winds.

Tonight showers will gradually clear eastwards and it will become mainly dry overnight with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Similar outlook of sunny and rain spells expected in Leitrim for Sunday also.

