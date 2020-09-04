A number of Leitrim County Council Outdoor Staff have been advised to self-isolate
Covid-19
A number of Leitrim County Council Outdoor Staff have been advised to self-isolate in the context of potential close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19.
Leitrim County Council is following all of the relevant protocols in line with DPER and Public Health Guidelines in this regard.
Having regard to confidentiality requirements the council will be making no further comment on the matter.
