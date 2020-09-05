Covid Update: 231 more cases announced

The latest figures released this evening, Saturday September 5, 2020 have revealed that there has been a further 231 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

133 cases were located in Dublin, with a warning for people in Dublin to keep their social contacts as low as possible. No further deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

At least one more case has been located in Leitrim. This week had already seen two new cases for Leitrim with a number of sporting activities cancelled. People are urged not to become complacent in the fight against the virus.

