Assault on woman using pickaxe in Carrick-on-Shannon

Carrick-on-Shannon Gardai are investigating an assault after a woman was allegedly hit with a pickaxe during a row in the county townthis week.

The incident occurred at Pairc Beag, Lis Cara at approximately 7.30pm on Thursday, September 3.

The woman’s injuries are understood to be non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.

