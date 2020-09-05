Assault on woman using pickaxe in Carrick-on-Shannon
Garda investigation
Carrick-on-Shannon Gardai are investigating an assault after a woman was allegedly hit with a pickaxe during a row in the county townthis week.
The incident occurred at Pairc Beag, Lis Cara at approximately 7.30pm on Thursday, September 3.
The woman’s injuries are understood to be non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on