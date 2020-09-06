Weather: A Sunday of sunny spells in Leitrim

Isolated showers and mostly cloudy to start this morning,Sunday September 6 in Leitrim.

Good sunny spells will develop through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Tonight cloud will thicken with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading from the Atlantic, turning persistent and occasionally heavy at times. West to southwest winds increasing moderate to fresh, becoming strong and gusty on coasts. Lows of 11 to 13 degrees.

Monday is expected to be humid and breezy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 17 or 18 degrees, holding a degree cooler along the coast, in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest to west winds.



Also read: Ladies Senior Championship game involving Kiltubrid postponed