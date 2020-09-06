Two surfers rescued off Sligo coast

Two people were airlifted to safety after getting into difficulty off Enniscrone in Co Sligo yesterday evening, Saturday, september 5.

The alarm was raised at around 7pm, after the current brought the two surfers out to sea. Local kayakers and other surfers went to their assistance and the Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

Both surfers are understood to be shaken but uninjured after their ordeal.

A large group of people watched the rescue effort unfold from the shoreline and applauded the local surfers involved on their return, shortly after 8.30pm.





