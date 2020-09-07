Helplines and supports available today for Leaving Cert students who receive Calculated Grades

The Department of Education said the well-being of the students who receive the Calculated Grades will be supported through a number of additional measures.

The Leaving Certificate student helpline, at 1800 265 165, which is provided by the National Parents Council post-primary will be available from 11.00 am on 7 September for students to reach a guidance counsellor with any queries that they may have.

This helpline will operate until 16 September after the CAO first round offers and is staffed by qualified guidance counsellors. Further details can be found at https://www.npcpp.ie/leaving-cert-helpline

HSE/HSE-funded service providers will be available to support students through the provision of e-mental health services. https://www2.hse.ie/wellbeing/mental-health/covid-19/minding-your-mental-health-during-the-coronavirus-outbreak.html

Well-being resources developed by the National Educational Psychological Service are available at www.gov.ie/leavingcert

CGEO Student Helpline will be available at 1800 111135 or 1800 111136 from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm from Monday 7 September to Wednesday 16 September.

Outside of these hours queries may be e-mailed to lcsupport2020@education.gov.ie. Please note this helpline is provided for queries relating to the Calculated Grades results only and cannot provide advice on any other matters. (There is a separate Helpline for Schools.)



Information available from the Central Applications Office (CAO) at www.cao.ie.