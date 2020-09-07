Dublin Zoo Wild Lights experience cancelled for 2020

Leitrim families will be disappointed to hear that the annual Wild Lights experience at Dublin Zoo has been cancelled for 2020.

The event which ran throught December into January for the past few years had become a popular family occassion for people around the coutnry.

Today, the organisers have released a statement saying: We are extremely grateful to our annual pass holders and visitors for your patience and support as we, like many others, navigate challenges we have never experienced before due to Covid-19.

"Over the past few months we have been working hard to safely welcome visitors to Dublin Zoo, strictly adhering to governmental health and safety directives whilst ensuring we continue to deliver the highest standard of care for the animals. We are sad to announce that due to the current environment, Wild Lights will not take place at Dublin Zoo this year.

"We will continue to enhance and improve the Outdoor Safari Trail experience to ensure you still enjoy visiting Dublin Zoo during the Winter months.

"We truly hope that Wild Lights will be back in 2021, bigger and better than ever!"

