What has the weather in store for us today?

Mostly cloudy today, Tuesday, September 8 with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent near coasts. Mainly dry in the east of the province, with just a little patchy drizzle at times. Humid, again with hill and coastal fog lingering. Highs of 18 to 20 degrees. Winds mostly moderate southwesterly, fresh to strong on coasts.

TONIGHT

A band of patchy rain will extend from the northwest later this evening, crossing the province early tonight. Most areas will see some rain, however totals will be small. Clearer weather will follow later tonight with a few showers. A mild murky night to begin, becoming cooler with the clearance with lows of 11 or 12 degrees. Moderate, gusty southwest winds veering northwest, fresh to strong on coasts.