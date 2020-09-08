Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, September 8, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Edward (Eddie) McCaffrey, Assaroe, Rd., Ballyshannon, Donegal



The death has occured of Edward (Eddie) McCaffrey, Assaroe, Rd., Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, peacefully at his residence. Remains will repose on Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm for family, friends and staff only with removal on Wednesday to arrive in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the current covid situation house, Funeral Mass and burial are private to family and friends only. Eddie is predeceased by his dear wife Mary and beloved son P.J. Forever loved and and always missed by son Gerard (Sheila), daughters Marie (Connell), Louise [Paul], Joan (Mickey), Diane (Oliver), daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers Packie, Michael, Tony and Kevin, sisters Mary and Joan, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends. Due to the death of Managing Director Edward McCaffrey (Sen) Patrick McCaffrey & Sons Ltd. Quarry will be closed until Thursday, 10th Sept.

John O'Hara, Ballysundriven, Elphin, Roscommon

The death has occurred of John O'Hara peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo in his 91st year. Pre-deceased by his wife Kitty, son Anthony, sister Frances (USA),brother Desmond (UK), son-in-law Joseph O' Beirne. Deeply regretted by his loving family sons Noel, Michael, Gerard, Alo, daughters Mary and Catherine (New York), brother Vincent (Swinford), sister Rita (Dublin), daughter-in-laws Mary, Liz and Mary (Alo's partner), grandchildren, great grandchildren,nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 8th September in St Patrick's church, Elphin at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions John's home and funeral Mass will be private to family, friends and neighbours.

Mary McKiernan (née Martin), Fosterfields, Athboy, Meath / Drumlish, Longford



The death has occurred of Mary McKiernan, (nee Martin) Fosterfields, Athboy and formerly of Ballinamuck, Drumlish, peacefully, at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Packie. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary, son John, sister-in-law Sarah, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Mullen's Funeral Home, O'Growney St., Athboy, from 5pm to 8pm this Tuesday evening. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St.James' Church, Athboy, followed by burial in Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyoisin, Emyvale, Co.Monaghan. In compliance with current government & HSE guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and friends, please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Joe Heron, Corlough, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Joe Heron, Auckland New Zealand and formerly of Corlough, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, 30th August, suddenly. Loving husband of Margaret (O’Donnell, Roundstone, Co Galway), devoted dad of Conor, (Perth Australia), Emma & Thomas and doting grandad to Bodi Joe. Missed by his heart broken family, wife, sons, daughter and their partners, grandson, brothers, Seamus, Mick, Francie (Sydney), Aidan and Noel. Sisters Mary (Galway, Auckland) and Geraldine (Cornyn). Many nieces and nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Private funeral service in Auckland due to restricted numbers on September 18. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pieta House would be appreciated to aid others suffering from depression.

Tom McCallion, Helensburgh Clogher Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Wicklow / Dublin / Derry

Tom passed away, peacefully, in his own home, surrounded by his loving family, following a long illness. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Joe and his sisters Mary and Nora. Terribly missed by his wife Susan, daughter Naomi, son-in-law Mark, loving grandchildren Aisling, Dominic and Ethan, sister Kay, brother Liam, sister-in-law Marie, their extended families and friends. In line with government advice regarding public gatherings, Tom’s Funeral and Cremation will be strictly private, please. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only, please.

May they all Rest in Peace