Leitrim deals with biggest surge of covid-19 cases to date

The HSE Covid-19 contact tracing system is working hard to establish the number of local casual contacts arising out this week's massive surge in positive coronavirus cases in Leitrim.



On Monday, September 7 the HSE announced that 11 people in Leitrim had tested positive for Covid-19, this is the highest daily figure recorded in the county to date.

In just seven days, 17 Leitrim people have tested positive to the virus. There are now over 100 cumulative cases recorded in the county. The previous highest surge was 8 cases on May 10. Leitrim had enjoyed a month of no new cases up to August 31.

Precautions are now being put in place to avoid further spread of the virus locally with family, friends, work colleagues, classmates and team members being put under notice of a possible contact with a positive case.



Leitrim Gaels GAA Club stated Monday night that they had been made aware of a positive Covid-19 case in relation to members of the club. The Club has instigated all Covid-19 procedures but as team members are regarded as "casual contacts", the club are not required to cease activities but would be monitoring the situation closely.



Both Kiltubrid Mens and Kiltubrid Ladies suspended all activities for 48 hours last Thursday, September 3 after it was revealed that a member of the club had come in close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 while Carrick Town FC suspended all their activities for the weekend on Friday afternoon, September 4. These clubs are now resuming activities this week.



Last week a number of Leitrim County Council Outdoor Staff were advised to self-isolate in the context of potential close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19. Leitrim County Council is following all of the relevant protocols in line with DPER and Public Health Guidelines in this regard.

If you have any concerns about your symptoms or think you might have been in contact with a positive case contact your GP or HSELive on 1850 241 850.

The latest national Covid-19 figures will be updated this evening at: www.leitrimobserver.ie