Covid update: 3 new deaths and 84 new cases nationwide

The Department of Health has confirmed that three further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died now stands at 1,781.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 84 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 30,164. No new cases confirmed in Leitrim.

32 are men / 52 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

30% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

8 cases have been identified as community transmission

51 in Dublin, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Kildare and the remaining 22 cases are located in Cork, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Meath, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

Concern has been expressed over the growth of the virus, especially in Dublin and among older people.

47 confirmed cases are now in hospital with Covid-19, with six in ICU.

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said; “The greatest risk of transmission to school children is in the home setting. International experience reveals that reopening of schools has not been associated with significantly increasing community transmission. Instead, it is transmission of virus within communities that poses the greatest threat to schools. Again, we urge all households to think through their social plans. To keep within the 6 indoor/ 15 outdoor person gathering limits and apply physical distancing in all settings.”

