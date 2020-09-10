Leitrim deaths - Thursday, September 10, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider area:

Anthony Higgins, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Anthony Higgins, St Ciaran's, Summherhill, Ck on Shannon, Co. Leitrim, September 8 2020, in the loving care of the staff of the The North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his loving parents Tim and Lily. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers: Joseph and Tim (UK), sisters: Jenny (UK), Elizabeth Burke (Mohill) and Maureen Higgins (Cloone), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and all of Anthony's wonderful carers and nurses in St Ciaran's, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon. Remains arriving to St Mary's Church, Cloone on Friday, 11th September, 2020 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines regarding public gatherings, Anthony's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and Anthony's carers only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions, can leave a personal message of Condolence in the "Condolence" section below. The family appreciate your support and understanding at this time. Anthony's funeral mass will be streamed live on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Kathleen (Kay) Rynn (née Mullan), Druminalass, Ballinaglera, Leitrim



Peacefully in the care of her family and friends. Predeceased by her husband James (Jim) and brother Michael John Mullan (RIP). Sadly missed by her beloved son, Seán, daughter in-law, Clíona, her loving grandchildren; Tadhg, Lily, Alannah & Grace, her sisters, Mary & Cuthbert Donnelly, Anna & Dan Mc Monagle, Jean Coyle and Phyllis & Enda Mc Aleer, brothers Paddy & Monica and Tommy & Maura, Jim’s brother Fr. Sean, nephews, nieces and extended family and her many friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home, Thursday 10th September, from 6pm to 9pm, and Friday 11th September from 4pm to 9pm. Private family funeral on Saturday, 12th September, at 12pm in St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera, and burial afterwards at Fahy Cemetery. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. A Mass of Remembrance will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, a donation to North West Hospice would be most gratefully appreciated, under Campaign: In Memory of Kay Rynn. See link. https://northwesthospice.ie/donations/

Robert Keating, Sheepwalk, Frenchpark, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon



Cashel Park, Castlerea and formerly of Sheepwalk, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon. September 9th, 2020 (Peacefully) at the Oakwood Nursing Home, Ballaghaderreen. Sadly missed by his life long friend Pat, his relatives, neighbours and friends. Robert will be removed from The Sharkey Funeral Home, Frenchpark on Friday arriving to St. Asicus' Church, Frenchpark for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm, followed by interment in Cloonshanville Cemetery, however following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to thirty people. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Robert's family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the on-line condolence page. https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/robert

Denis McGowan, Main Street, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Denis McGowan, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim. R.I.P. Peacefully at St Phelim's Nursing Home Dromahair. In line with HSE Guidelines Denis's funeral will be held in private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Denis's life will be held at a later date. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Maryann, brothers Terrence, Frank and John L, sisters Mary, Patricia, Bella, Josie and Annie. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Peter Cornyn, Corlisbannon, Dowra, Cavan

The death has occurred of Peter Cornyn, Corlisbannon, Dowra, Co. Cavan peacefully, at his residence. Predeceased by his parents, Murty and Catherine, his sisters Anna Rose and Barbara, deeply regretted by his sister Mary Anne and brother-in-law Fred, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Funeral mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government guidelines on Covid 19 removal and funeral will be private to family only. Anyone wishing to convey their sympathies can do so in Doobally Church car park by keeping a distance of 2 m and no hand shaking.

Mary McKiernan (née Martin), Fosterfields, Athboy, Meath / Drumlish, Longford

The death has occurred of Mary McKiernan, (nee Martin) Fosterfields, Athboy and formerly of Ballinamuck, Drumlish, peacefully, at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Packie. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary, son John, sister-in-law Sarah, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St.James' Church, Athboy, followed by burial in Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyoisin, Emyvale, Co.Monaghan. In compliance with current government & HSE guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and friends, please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Tom McCallion, Helensburgh Clogher Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Wicklow / Dublin / Derry

Tom passed away, peacefully, in his own home, surrounded by his loving family, following a long illness. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Joe and his sisters Mary and Nora. Terribly missed by his wife Susan, daughter Naomi, son-in-law Mark, loving grandchildren Aisling, Dominic and Ethan, sister Kay, brother Liam, sister-in-law Marie, their extended families and friends. In line with government advice regarding public gatherings, Tom’s Funeral and Cremation will be strictly private, please. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only, please.

May they all Rest in Peace