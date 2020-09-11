The Friday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland

Today, Friday, September 10, rain will be heavy and persistent for a time, particularly near the coast and in the north of the Connacht but it will clear through early in the day and there'll be sunny spells following for the afternoon. Highest temperatures 15 to 17 degrees with a fresh southwest to west wind.

TONIGHT

The outlook tonight is for mainly dry and clear conditions with just isolated showers in the north. Temperatures will be down to between 9 and 11 degrees with mostly moderate southwest to west winds.