New job created to help Curlew breeding in Leitrim

Bird Watch Ireland are advertising a full time job as an Ecological Advisor for the conservation of breeding Curlew in South Leitrim.

BirdWatch Ireland, on behalf of the Curlew EIP Operational Group (OG), the members of which are BirdWatch Ireland (the Lead Partner), The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA), The Irish Grey Partridge Conservation Trust (IGPCT) and Teagasc, is seeking to recruit a suitable person for the position of Ecological Advisor, South Leitrim Bogs.

This is a fixed-term contract with a salary of €35,000 pa. The suitable applicant will be required to provide an average of 35 hours per week. Leave entitlement is 20 days per annum pro rata plus statutory holidays.

The duration of the role is from September 2020 to September 2021.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Wednesday September 23. Those interested can apply at www.birdwatchireland.ie

