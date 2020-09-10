Carrick-on-Shannon gardai are investigating two burglaries
An Garda Síochána
Carrick-on-Shannon gardai are investigating two burglaries which occurred in properties on the Sligo Road out of Carrick-on-Shannon overnight.
No further details are available.
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the locality or who may be able to help with the investigation should contact gardai in confidence on (071) 9650510 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
