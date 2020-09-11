Leitrim deaths - Friday, September 11, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Anna Reynolds, Bray, Wicklow / Leitrim



Anna Reynolds, Bray, Co. Wicklow, formerly of Cornabrone, Co. Leitrim and London, England. September 9th. 2020. Peacefully in the exceptional, kind care of the staff of Kinvara House Nursing Home Bray. She cheered all who knew her. Predeceased by her siblings John P, Hugh, Frank and Josephine, she will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and former neighbours. Funeral Mass on Friday, 11th September, at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray followed by private cremation.

Bernard (Bernie Mac) McDermott, Drumerkane, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the North West Hospice Sligo. Sadly missed by his sisters Isobel (Kane) and Rose Anne (Heslin), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many friends. Reposing at the residence of his nephew and niece-in-law Pat and Bernatte McDermott, Drummerkane (H12NN52) today, Friday, from 12 noon until 8pm. All social distancing guidelines must be adhered to. Remains arriving to St Josephs Church, Aughavas on Saturday, 12th September, for private funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice C/o McGuckian Funeral Directors, Carrigallen or any family member.

Enda Harte, Raheelin, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Enda Harte, Raheelin, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim R.I.P. Peacefully at St Phelim's Nursing Home Dromhair. Loving brother of Clare and Josie. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends. In line with HSE Guidelines Enda's funeral will be held in private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Enda's life will be held at a later date.

Anthony Higgins, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Anthony Higgins, St Ciaran's, Summherhill, Ck on Shannon, Co. Leitrim, September 8 2020, in the loving care of the staff of the The North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his loving parents Tim and Lily. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers: Joseph and Tim (UK), sisters: Jenny (UK), Elizabeth Burke (Mohill) and Maureen Higgins (Cloone), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and all of Anthony's wonderful carers and nurses in St Ciaran's, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon. Remains arriving to St Mary's Church, Cloone on Friday, 11th September, 2020 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines regarding public gatherings, Anthony's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and Anthony's carers only. The family appreciate your support and understanding at this time. Anthony's funeral mass will be streamed live on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Kathleen (Kay) Rynn (née Mullan), Druminalass, Ballinaglera, Leitrim

Peacefully in the care of her family and friends. Predeceased by her husband James (Jim) and brother Michael John Mullan (RIP). Sadly missed by her beloved son, Seán, daughter in-law, Clíona, her loving grandchildren; Tadhg, Lily, Alannah & Grace, her sisters, Mary & Cuthbert Donnelly, Anna & Dan Mc Monagle, Jean Coyle and Phyllis & Enda Mc Aleer, brothers Paddy & Monica and Tommy & Maura, Jim’s brother Fr. Sean, nephews, nieces and extended family and her many friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home, Friday 11th September from 4pm to 9pm. Private family funeral on Saturday, 12th September, at 12pm in St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera, and burial afterwards at Fahy Cemetery. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. A Mass of Remembrance will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, a donation to North West Hospice would be most gratefully appreciated, under Campaign: In Memory of Kay Rynn. See link. https://northwesthospice.ie/donations/

Robert Keating, Sheepwalk, Frenchpark, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon

Cashel Park, Castlerea and formerly of Sheepwalk, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon. September 9th, 2020 (Peacefully) at the Oakwood Nursing Home, Ballaghaderreen. Sadly missed by his life long friend Pat, his relatives, neighbours and friends. Robert will be removed from The Sharkey Funeral Home, Frenchpark on Friday arriving to St. Asicus' Church, Frenchpark for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm, followed by interment in Cloonshanville Cemetery, however following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to thirty people. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace