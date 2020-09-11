€96,826 has been allocated to Leitrim under the 2020 Town and Village Renewal Scheme

Leitrim has been allocated €96,826 for five projects under the 2020 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The funding was announced by the Minister for Community and Rural Development Heather Humphreys T.D this morning, Friday, September 11.

In Co Leitrim the funding is as follows:

Multiple: Broadband Connection Points in 8 Locations: €37,859.

Keshcarrigan: Outdoor seating, signage and name places: €9,454

Mohill: Enhancement of outdoor space for social distancing and signage: €10,589

Drumsna: Sheltered Outdoor meeting space. €4,478

Rossinver: safe workspace courses, remote working outdoor gym equipment: €34,447

Minister Frank Feighan whilst welcoming the allocation from central Government said, “the Town and Village Renewal Scheme has been adapted this year due to Covid-19 and focus is being placed on projects to help accommodate social distancing, improve pedestrian access, enhancement of community buildings and provide equipment to run local events in a safe manner.

He continued “this funding I am announcing today will assist a number of local towns and villages to better adapt to dealing with the difficulties as a result of Covid-19 and I want to congratulate all the towns and villages on their successful applications.

Phase three of the scheme for larger towns of over 10,000 population will be announced shortly.

The other successful projects in our constituency under this scheme are as follows:

Sligo: €155,000 for 5 projects

Keash: Upgrading recreational walking route infrastructure: €40,000

Collooney: Funding for a town centre Community Garden: €25,000

Ballintogher: Refurbishment of community owned enterprise units: €25,000

Carney: Delivery of improved looped walking trails and enhanced streetscapes: €25,000

Banada: Completion of groundworks at Banada Abbey to improve multipurpose facilities: €40,000.

North Roscommon: €40,000

Boyle: Provision of Equipment to allows outdoor trading: €40,000