Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, September 13, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Christina Conefrey (née McBarron), Drumnamore, Aughavas, Leitrim / Kinawley, Fermanagh



The death has occurred of Christina Conefrey, Drumnamore, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, Saturday, 12th September, 2020, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sister Bernie. Loved and sadly missed by her loving husband PJ, her daughter; Úna, sons; Kieran, Damien and Fergus, her brothers Michael and PJ, her sisters; Sarah, Marie, Carmel, Julie and Pauline, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.



Dymphna Reilly (née Doonan), Gortfadda, Mohill, Leitrim / Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Dymphna Reilly, (nee Doonan), Gortfadda, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Cloone. Friday, September 11th 2020, in the loving care of her daughter Celene surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Kathleen, her brothers; John Francis, Joe, Brian, Gerald Christopher, Frank, Jim and Vincent, her sisters; Brigid Frances, Maggie, Mary Theresa, Philomena, Madge, Mary Clare, Carmel, Trudy and Bernadette. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving children; Michael Jr (New York), Celene, Stephen, Priscilla (New York), Kephas, and Jason, her partner Seán, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers; Des (USA), Kevin (USA), Declan (Cloone), her sisters; Agnes Bulger (USA), Fidelma (USA) and Josephine (Limerick), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Michael Reilly (Sr), relatives, close friends and neighbours. Remains reposing at her residence from 4pm on Sunday, 13th September, 2020 to family and close friends. Funeral Mass on Monday, 14th September, 2020 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Cloone followed by burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines regarding public gatherings, Dymphna’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only.

Eamon O'Brien, East End, Bundoran, Donegal



Peacefully, at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, Co. Donegal. Sadly missed by his loving sister Phil, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. His funeral cortège will travel from East End, Bundoran, at 5.30pm on Sunday evening to the pastoral centre, beside Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, to repose from 6pm to 7pm. Removal to the Church for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. Messages of sympathy may be expressed by email johnmulreanyfunerals@gmail.com. Please adhere to government advice regarding public gatherings.

James (Jim) Reilly, Cornernia, Ballyconnell, Cavan

September 11th 2020 peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff at the Sacred heart nursing home, Clones. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers John & Peter, sister-in-law Celia, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Removal on Monday morning arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines James funeral will be confined to family and friends.

Evelyn (Ebby) Healy (née Cunningham), Kildallogue, Strokestown, Roscommon

Peacefully, in her 93rd year, in the loving care of the staff at St. Eithne's Respite Centre, Tulsk. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Loving Mam of her son Michael (London) and her daughter Josephine (Birmingham). She will be sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law May, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Kieran and Chloe, great-grandchildren Leo and Luca, brother Michael (Waterford), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in Strokestown Parish Church on Monday, September 14th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Evelyn's Funeral Mass is private to family, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Enda Harte, Raheelin, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Enda Harte, Raheelin, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim R.I.P. Peacefully at St Phelim's Nursing Home Dromhair. Loving brother of Clare and Josie. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends. In line with HSE Guidelines Enda's funeral will be held in private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Enda's life will be held at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace