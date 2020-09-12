More Covid-19 cases confirmed in Leitrim

More COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Leitrim.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been informed that 2 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,783 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 11th September, the HPSC has been notified of 159 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 30,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

70 are men / 89 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

51% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

23 cases have been identified as community transmission

75 in Dublin, 10 in Louth, 6 in Cork, 6 in Donegal, 6 in Meath, 5 in Laois, 5 in Wexford, and the remaining 46 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Limerick, Longford, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of Friday, September 11 there are 102 cases in the county excluding this evening's number, which has not yet been released.

Locally Roscommon's figure is 369, Sligo is at 159, Longford is at 311, Cavan is at 903 and Donegal's figure is 555.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “47% of the cases reported today are in Dublin City and County. For the people of Dublin in particular, this is a critical moment to address the spread of the disease in the community. Individual choices can make all the difference - reconsider your plans for the weekend, reduce the number of people that you meet and avoid social activities that involve large groups of people.

"COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that can spread even when you have no symptoms. Remember, when you do meet with friends, family and colleagues, staying 2m apart is the best way to keep everyone safe.”