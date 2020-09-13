One death and a large number of Covid-19 cases announced this evening

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,784 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 12th September, the HPSC has been notified of 255 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 30,985 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

129 are men / 123 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

34% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

69 cases have been identified as community transmission

156 in Dublin, 22 in Waterford,13 in Donegal, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick, 8 in Kildare, 5 in Clare and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford.



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.