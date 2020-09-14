TV documetnary seeking Leitrim Covid wedding

Are you getting married this year under Covid-restrictions?

Atom Films are in production of a new feature documentary, The Irish Wedding. This is directed by Alex Fegan (Older Than Ireland, Abbeyfealegood, The Irish Pub) who hopes to capture a unique portrait of Ireland through the wedding speech whether it be the groom, bride, best man, parent or bridesmaid.

This is the one time Irish people stand up and speak about their loved ones in public and we want to discover what makes the Irish wedding speech so particularly unique.



The TV documentary are looking to reach out to any couples from all walks of life that are getting married during these crazy times of Covid-19 to see if they might like to take part. The production is a small crew of two people and will treat your wedding day with incredible respect.



Leitrim couples that may be interested in taking part to please contact Aileen O'Carroll at: aileen@atomfilms.ie

