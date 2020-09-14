Leitrim County Council to become partner on Covid 19 EU Research Project

Leitrim County Council in conjunction with agencies from Scotland, Northern Ireland, Denmark and Finland have been approved take part in a research project outlining the ‘Communities’ response and resilience to Corona Virus 19.

The project aims to examine the impact, resilience, and responses to the pandemic in the Northern Peripheral Area on a community level. The project is structured into 4 community groups:

Citizens' responses including human rights considerations.

Families and schooling, their readiness for tele-solutions.

Health-care providers and user readiness for tele-solutions and practical arrangement to secure safe healthcare.

Regional - county authorities assessing the impact of COVID19 and policy responses aiming at sustainable recovery.

Leitrim County Council will explore through tailored community questionnaires leading to insights, best practices utilised during the Covid-19 pandemic in the NPA area and make recommendations for future.

The council say they look forward to working with our communities on this project.

