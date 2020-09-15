Leitrim has the third highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid cases

Leitrim has the third hightest 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The national incidence rate of Covid-19 is currently 46.8, with Dublin’s rate almost double that at 89.1 per 100,000.

Limerick has the second highest 14-day incidence rate (65.7) and Leitrim is third (65.5).

Sligo is the lowest at 3.1 per 100,000, Cavan has 15.8, Donegal 26.4, Longford 56.3 and Roscommon is at 18.6.

Of the 2,230 cases of Covid-19 cases reported since 30 August up to midnight 12 September, 62 have resulted in hospitalisation and 2 cases were admitted to ICU.

The median age of cases in the past 14 days is 33 with 20% of cases between the ages of 15 and 24.

Of 2,230 cases reported since 30 August, more than half (1,200) are located in Dublin.

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate is currently higher than Italy (32.4) and double that of Germany (21.7), according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Ireland’s rate, however, remains lower than Spain (270.1), France (153.9) and the UK (51.1).

The latest data comes as the Government considers restrictions for Dublin following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

A new Living with Covid plan is due to be published this morning.

