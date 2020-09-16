Restore early dental services to Leitrim primary students

Primary school children in Leitrim are not receiving adequate dental services according to Cllr Sean McGowan.



Cllr McGowan is calling on the HSE to restore early Dental Services to all primary school children in Leitrim. He has been informed that up until 2018 Leitrim children had been seen by a dentist in 2nd, 4th & 6th classes.



He said “In 2018, a decision was made by the Principal Dental Surgeons in Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan to prioritise 6th classes and then 2nd class and 4th class (in order of priority) if resources were available.”

However he knows that it has been over two years since pupils in Scoil Mhuire Bornacoola have been seen by a dentist and believes other schools are in a similar situation in Leitrim.



“In practical terms, children who were normally seen in 2nd and 4th class are now being called forward in 6th class only. Preventative measures such as attendance at the hygienist or application of fissure sealants to protect children’s teeth are now not being carried out due to the lack of dental service.



“This problem has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 crises as in the school year 2019/20 with school closures, no child has been called for an appointment in Scoil Mhuire Bornacoola for the entire school year.”

Cllr McGowan said if dental issues are only discovered in 6th class parents will need to burden those costs as the child moves into secondary school.



He called for the immediate restoration of early dental services for primary school children. His motion received full support at this week's meeting of Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal Meeting.

Also read: Great kitten rescue in Ballinamore