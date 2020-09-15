Pubs to re-open and spectators return under Level 2 of Covid plan

Leitrim like the rest of the country has been placed on Level 2 of the new Living with Covid Plan.

All pubs will reopen in Leitrim next week and a limited number of spectators can return to sporting competitions this week.

In Leitrim 200 spectators can attend a game in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, which has capacity for over 5,000 seats, while up to 100 spectators can attend games at smaller pitches around the county.

Visitors are still restricted to just six visitors from three other households and outdoor training to 15 people.

Up to 50 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Up to 50 patrons are also permitted and in pods or groups of up to 6 if appropriate, for arts, music and cultural indoor events.

Up to 100 patrons are permitted for larger venues where strict 2 metre seated social distancing and one-way controls for entry and exit can be implemented.

Funerals and church services are still limited to 50.

There are a few further restrictions for those living in Dublin and people in Dublin are being advised to stay within the county and not travel to other counties.

The new plan sets out five levels of restrictions which will be based on 14 days worth of cases per county.

Level 5 of the plan would see a return to almost lockdown conditions experienced in March and April this year. Throughout each level schools, early learning and childcare services are a top priority.

NPHET has decided to reduce the period of isolation from 14 to 10 days for confirmed cases from the onset of symptoms, based on advice received from the Expert Advisory Group following a review of the evidence.

In addition, it has been agreed that nasal swabs are an acceptable alternative to nasopharyngeal swab for use in children in the community.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said this road map is about keeping schools and colleges open and to protect lives. He said Covid-19 is now costing more and taking longer to do less within the health service and because of that, this winter poses the biggest challenge to our healthcare services "in living memory".

Minister Donnelly said details of the €600m winter support package for healthcare will be launched in the coming days.

Taoiseach Michael Martin said “The power to control this pandemic is still in our hands. Irish people have shown time and again that they will follow the public health advice in order to protect themselves, their families, and society as a whole. We need this co-operation and compassion to continue for the period ahead to continue fighting the disease, and to protect the most vulnerable people in society.”

Also read: Great kitten rescue in Ballinamore