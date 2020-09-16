Prioritising the delivery of broadband to schools and business premises in North Leitrim to be raised in the Dáil

Prioritising the delivery of broadband to schools and business premises in Ballyshannon, South Donegal and North Leitrim will be raised in the Dáil today with the Minister for Climate Action and Communication Networks by Deputy Marc MacSharry.

It is one of the Topical Issues selected by the Ceann Comhairle and scheduled for discussion today from 2.49pm.

The Deputy has 4 minutes to make an initial statement and the Minister/Minister of state has 4 minutes to reply.

The Deputy has 2 minutes for a supplementary statement and the Minister/Minister of state has 2 minutes for a concluding statement.