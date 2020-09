Latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show that Leitrim has 110 cases of Covid-19.

There has been 25 new cases since the start of September.

The latest data is relevant up to midnight on Monday, September 14.

The figures for neighbouring are as follows:

Donegal- 593;

Cavan - 910;

Longford - 321;

Roscommon - 381;

Sligo - 167.