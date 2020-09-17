Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, September 17 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret (Peggy) Whyte (née O'Dowd) Emlagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Emlagh, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co Roscommon, 15th of September 2020, predeceased by her parents Joseph and Josephine. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, sons Paul, Colin, Joseph and Jason. Her sister Clare, grandchildren James, Willliam and Eve, daughters-in-law Sonya, Kate and Susannah, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews relatives and a large circle of friends.

Removal to Cootehall Church on Saturday 19th for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery. In compliance with the current Government Guidelines on public gatherings, those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to do so due to COVID-19 restrictions can leave a message of sympathy in the "Condolences" section below. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Philip Lewer, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and Formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon. Suddenly. Son of Meta and the late Ronnie Lewers. His funeral shall take place on the 29th September in England. Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so by leaving a personal message in the condolences book below or through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on 087 2485819.

Frances O'Brien (née McDowell), Glassdrummond More, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Frances O'Brien, Glassdrummond More, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Seamus, daughter Ann, sister Mary and her brother Willie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters Christine and Clair, sons-in-law Noel and Ollie, grandsons Eoghan, Diarmuid, Fiachra, Callum and Daniel, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her late residence on Wednesday, 16th September, 2020 from 2.00pm until 9.00pm. Funeral Mass will take place in St. Brigid's Church, Creevelea on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Drumkeerin Cemetery. Fresh flowers only. Due to HSE Guidelines, Funeral Mass will be private to family and friends. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.



Francis Cafferty, Templeogue, Dublin / Gorvagh, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Francis Cafferty, Orwell Park Avenue, Templeogue, Dublin 6W and formerly of Drumlowan, Gorvagh, Co. Leitrim., Monday 14th of September 2020 at Harold’s Cross Hospice, Dublin. Predeceased by his loving wife; Moira, sister Helen; sister-in-law; Mona and his brother in law; Victor. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother; Packie Joe (Gorvagh), sister; Anne (Nancy) (London), sisters-in-law; Frances and Imelda, nephews; Aidan, Francis, Vincent, nieces; Maura, Monica and Patricia, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Francis Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass in St. Jude’s The Apostle Church, Templeogue on Thursday, 17th September 2020, at 11.00am followed by burial to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Mohill, Co. Leitrim to arrive at approximately 3.00pm. In compliance with the current Government Guidelines regarding public gatherings Francis’s Funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Seamus Haran, Drumnagroagh Station Road, Ballyshannon, Donegal, F94 E2FR

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Seamus will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Kathleen, daughters Eilish & Jacqueline, son Patrick, his brothers & sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Reposing today (Wednesday) at his residence. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, for 12 noon funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government directives & HSE guidelines the wake & funeral will be private to family & close friends.

Danny McGuinness (McGinney, Boynagh, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Danny McGuinness, known as Danny McGinney, Boynagh, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, 15th September 2020 in the exceptional care of the Nurses and Staff of the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Deeply regretted by his loving nephews, nieces, and all his relatives, great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing privately at home from 2pm on Wednesday, Sept. 16th, for family, neighbours and close friends only please. Removal from his home on Thursday morning, Sept. 17th, at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Due to Government and HSE restrictions the house and funeral mass are private to family, neighbours and close friends only please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Sheil Hospital Patient Comfort Fund c/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors or any family member.

May they all Rest in Peace