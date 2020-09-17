Kenny calls for restoration of pension age to 66, as promised

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal, Martin Kenny has expressed his concern today that the government has not brought in legislation to restore the old age pension age to 66.

Deputy Kenny said: “This was a promise before the election and formed part of the Programme for Government, but with less than three months to go, there is no sign of the government taking action to reverse the decision to raise the pension age in 2021 to 67.

“There was widespread anger and upset about the proposed move and canvassers for government parties were left in no doubt by people they spoke to up and down the country about the raising of the pension age.

"The government spoke of an independent commission on pensions to examine this issue, another twist to try to get off the hook of their promise to revert to 66 as pension age.

“Now, I would like to hear the minister for social welfare tell the Dáil when the new legislation to return the pension age to 66 will be introduced. There are only two and a half months left in the year and many people who are about to retire and becoming concerned and so am I”, he added.