Planning sought for biomass renewable energy processing facilityin Leitrim

Planning permission is being sought for the development of a biomass pellet production facility at Kiltogether, Co Leitrim.

Desmond Rooney has made a planning application to Leitrim County Council to change the use of an existing treatment facility for recovery of end-of-life vehicles at Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The planning application is seeking to change the use of an existing treatment facility for recovery of end of life vehicles into a biomass renewable energy processing facility. A proposed two bay shed will be used for intake and the drying process of biomass, the existing shed will be used for biomass production and another proposed two bay shed to be used for storage of the finished pellet product.

The current bunded oil area, including all ancillary works, will be demolished and removed.



Decision is due on the planning application in Mid November.

