Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, September 21, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Reynolds, Drumhawley, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Kathleen Reynolds, Drumhawley, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, 20th September in her 96th year. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her niece Carmel, her nephews Johnny and Francie and by Frances, Kevin, Fiona, Kenneth, Geraldine and Ciaran Dowler and their families, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo on Tuesday 22nd September at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines relating to public gatherings, Kathleen's Funeral Mass will be private to family, friends and neighbours.

Jim Comiskey, Behey, Arva, Cavan



Comiskey, Behey, Arva, Co. Cavan, September 19th 2020 at Cavan General Hospital. Jim. Deeply regretted by his brothers John, Tom and Michael, sisters Mary, Kathleen and Agnes. Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday morning in Coronea Church with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, Jim's Funeral will be private to family and friends only, please.

Deirdre Meehan (née McGovern) - Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Deirdre Meehan (née McGovern), Camagh, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly Fernleigh, Sandyford, Dublin and Church Street, Ballinamore on Friday, September 18, 2020.

She will be sadly missed by her husband Kevin, her parents Josie and Seddie, her sisters Mary and Briege, her brothers Frank and Gerard, her nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Full funeral arrangements later.

Des Lynch - Gorey, Co Wexford / Dublin / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Des Lynch (Retired member An Garda Síochána), Newborough, Gorey, Co Wexford and formerly Ballinteer, Co Dublin and Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, peacefully on September 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at Gorey District Hospital. Des will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Phil, sons Ciaran, Eoin and Gus, daughters Una and Claire, brother John, sister Anna Rose, grandchildren Thomas, Anna, Orla, Ellie, Evie and Evan, great-grandchildren Seanie and Liam, daughters in-law Michelle and Gill, Una's partner Dave, the extended family, relatives and friends. We also remember his late brother PC and sister Babs. May he Rest In Peace Due to the current restrictions a private Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday (22nd Sept) at 2pm in St John The Evangelist Church, Ballinteer, followed by a private committal ceremony at 3.45pm in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-evangelist-church-ballinteer. The Committal can be viewed on www.vimeo.com/event/139693.

Ann McGovern, New York / Corlough, Co Cavan

Ann McGovern (née Dolan), late of Tullyveela, Corlough, Co Cavan / Drumreilly, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at her home in New York, surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Pat (Carrigallen). Ann will be sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Cathy, son Padraig (Patrick) son-in-law Tim, daughter-in-law Stacey, granddaughter Aine, grandsons Timmy, Paddy and Charlie, her sister Mae (Canada) and brother Patsy (Corlough), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ann emigrated to the US over sixty years ago. She met her husband at Gaelic Park and started their family on Mosholu Parkway in the Bronx during the 1970's . She made frequent visits to Corlough and Carrigallen with her children and regularly visited her numerous friends in the surrounding parishes. She dealt with the loss of her husband in 1990 and raised her two children in St. Brendan's Parish. She graduated from College in 1996 and worked for the NYC Board of Education only retiring three years ago this June.

Ann lived many years with an underlying heart condition and fought to remain an active mother and grandmother to her family. She passed away peacefully at home with her family saying the rosary at her bedside. She lived her life dedicated to her Catholic faith. She will always be remembered as a hardworking, kind and loving person.

Ann will return to Ireland on Wednesday, 23rd September. Removal from her home in Carrigallen at 5.15pm to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Corlough at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Carrigallen Cemetery.

Philomena (Phil) Young, Dublin / Aghacashel, Co Leitrim

Philomena (Phil) Young (née Guckian), Clonee, Dublin 15, formerly of Bunrevagh, Aghacashel, Co Leitrim, suddenly at home on Tuesday, September 15. Daughter of the late Thomas and Brigid Guckian, pre-deceased by her sister Betty. Phil will be forever loved and sadly missed by her daughter Aideen, son Paul their father Vivian, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Julie, her adored grandsons Oisin, Fionn and Cian, brothers John and Donal, sisters Loretta (Keane), Caroline (Sammon) and Vera (Wrynn), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and her many dear friends. The link to view Phil’s Requiem Mass on Monday, at 10 am is available at: https://www.churchservices.tv/rathfarnham.

May they all Rest in Peace