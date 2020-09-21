Eight enterprise hubs to re-open in Leitrim

Eight hubs across Leitrim have received funding to support their reopening in compliance with public health guidelines as the economy recovers from the impact of Covid-19. The investment has been made by the Department of Rural and Community Development as part of the Atlantic Economic Corridor Enterprise Hub Network project.

In Co Leitrim, support has been given to Ballinamore Area Community Enterprise Units, Ballinamore Enterprise Centre, Drumshanbo Enterprise Centre, Drumshanbo Food Hub, ManorHUB, Mohill Enterprise Centre, The Hive, Carrick on Shannon and W8 Centre, Manorhamilton eill reopen with new funding.

The Western Development Commission working with the Aine Carr, the Atlantic Economic Corridor officer for Co.Leitrim managed the delivery of the scheme on behalf of the Department or Rural and Community Development.

Enterprise Hubs Programme Manager at The Western Development Commission, Stephen Carolan, said: “This support will assist the hubs in Co. Clare with their reopening plans during Covid 19. These hubs are a crucial asset for supporting those who want to continue to work remotely outside of their home setting. The hubs will play a critical role in rural and regional areas in the months and years ahead, allowing skilled workers to work close to where they live, driving sustainable economic activity and building communities.”

Speaking on the funding, Leitrim County Council Chairperson Mary Bohan said; “This funding is welcome as it allows hubs to adapt and use technology to continue to operate in a safe working environment. This is vital for hub clients and an opportunity for those who wish to work or study remotely across eight hubs located across County Leitrim.”

The Atlantic Economic Corridor Hub Network Project will soon launch an online booking system for all hubs in the region alongside a new marketing campaign to help drive awareness and increase use across County Leitrim.

