Breakdown of Covid figures for areas in Leitrim

Data provided by Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows the breakdown of Covid figures in each electoral area in Leitrim.

The figures relate to the last 14 days but were last updated on September 14.

They show in Carrick LEA the number is 15, in Ballinamore LEA it is 7 and in Manorhamilton LEA it is less than 5.

Overall the figure in Leitrim now stands at 111 cases with data relevant as of midnight on September 18.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows:

Cavan - 916;

Donegal - 661;

Longford - 323;

Roscommon -385;

Sligo - 165.