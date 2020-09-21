Leitrim and Donegal named as "concerning" counties with Covid-19 cases

In a Government Press Briefing this morning on Covid-19 measures, Leitrim has been named as a county "showing concerning trends."

Assistant secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan stated, "While there has been a significant focus on Dublin ... Louth, Waterford, Limerick, Kildare, Leitrim, Donegal and Offaly are now showing concerning trends".

Canavan says the National Framework/Living with Covid plan has some "really hard choices". "We have to eliminate the situations where the virus will seek out new hosts."

Ms Canavan says the big concern nationally are the rising levels of infection through Community Transmission. "There are worrying trends in all countries nationally." Ms Canavan says we want to stay at Level 2 nationally or improve to Level 1 and that requires collective action from the public.

The Government are asking people to concentrate on your core circle in the coming weeks and limiting the contacts.

