Calls for CCTV at Creevelea Abbey, Dromahair

Following on from a “few instances of unsocial behaviour” at Creevelea Abbey, Dromahair over the Summer there is a call for CCTV to be installed.



Sinn Féin Cllr Padraig Fallon proposed an examination into the installation of “one or two CCTV cameras” at the historic Abbey.

He was not happy with the “short” reply from Leitrim County Council which told him the matter will be referred to the Office of Public Works (OPW).



Cllr Fallon said the council and the OPW need to “sit down and talk” as he said it was “impossible” to get anything done as neither wanted to take responsibility for the abbey.

He said not only is the abbey historic and attracts huge numbers of visitors but it is also a graveyard and it needs to be looked after. Cllr Fallon added this is a “consecrated site” and families attend graves every week. He asked for Leitrim County Council to put pressure on the OPW.



Cllr Frank Dolan lent his support adding that there were a “few instances of unsocial behaviour and people gathering at the site over the Summer.” He also noted that there were graves damaged.

Director of Services at Leitrim County Council Mary Quinn said this is a matter for the OPW.

