Paused: an exhibition of local public response

These strange times call for unique responses as we find old ways of being and interpreting the world, no longer serving us.



Paused: an exhibition of public response to the Pandemic of 2020 will open in the Solas Art Gallery, Ballinamore this weekend.

The general public were invited to submit work that expressed their feelings or experience of this unusual time; as our lives have been ‘Paused.’

'He might be afraid if I go to speak with him' by Jennifer Richardson



Creativity is therapy which can take any form and is as individual as we ourselves are.

Over half of the work submitted for this exhibition was produced by people who have either never painted before or don’t do it all the time, in that this exhibition aims to provide a space for the community to express feelings that are perhaps otherwise difficult to find words for.



A picture tells a thousand words, and in this sharing there is perhaps a sense of healing which we can all take part in. Though we may be isolated, we are truly never alone. True community pervades space that is not just physical.

Paused opens this Friday September 25 and runs until October 17.

'Do you remember Will I ever forget' by Karen Comerton







Due to current restrictions pre booking is necessary by emailing info@solasart.ie or phone Gail or Ben at (071)96 44210.

