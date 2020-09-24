Students’ Union welcomes NUIG turnaround on student accommodation payments

NUI Galway Students’ Union has today welcomed the University’s decision to provide refunds to students who no longer wish to take up spaces in on-campus student accommodation for 2020/21.

Many students booked accommodation at the Corrib Village and Goldcrest developments on the basis that they were told by the University they would have on campus teaching hours this semester. The students subsequently discovered they would have no teaching time or very limited hours which didn’t justify their outlay on the accommodation.

NUI Galway Students’ Union took up the campaign on behalf of these students and their families with the University. Campus Living who run the two developments on behalf of the University yesterday evening confirmed that they would be “entitled to a refund if they decide not to proceed with their booking due to having less time on campus than originally planned.”

Students’ Union President Pádraic Toomey said: “We are delighted that the University has listened to the student body and reversed their earlier decision. We are all facing a very uncertain future with the current global pandemic. Adding any extra financial pressures to students and their families is not acceptable. Now is a time to be flexible and compassionate. The national Education For All campaign launched this week highlights the pressing need for a publicly financed student accommodation building strategy and charter for student tenant rights.”

Students’ Union Welfare and Equality Officer Róisín Nic Lochlainn added: “We hope that other student accommodation providers and landlords in Galway will follow the University’s lead and provide refunds to students who no longer need accommodation. Many students and their families had to make tough decisions to book accommodation with incomplete information about how much time they would actually be on campus. Now that the picture is finally becoming clearer our students are finding themselves stuck with accommodation they can’t afford and no jobs available for them to pay the rent.”